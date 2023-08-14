Senior Connect
Local authors speak on “The Book For Life” following release

Local authors Juanita B. Williams and Dr. Doretha Foushee have recently released their book “The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body.”
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local authors Juanita B. Williams and Dr. Doretha Foushee wrote the book “The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body.”

The book aims to help people bring harmony and health into their physical and spiritual life.

Williams and Foushee visited the WECT studio to talk about the book, and you can watch the full interview in the video above.

The book was published by Christian Faith Publishing and is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

