Four intersections in Pender Co. to become all-way stops

An all way stop sign
An all way stop sign(Alexandra Macia)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation on Monday announced that four intersections are set to be converted to all-way stops in Pender County.

The changes will take place at the following dates and locations:

  • Aug. 16: N.C. 53 at N.C. 50
  • Aug. 21: N.C. 210 at Malpass Corner Road/ Bell Williams Road
  • Aug. 23: Piney Woods Road at Horse Branch Road
  • Aug. 23: Penderlea Highway at Coras Grove Road

“The intersections were selected for the new traffic pattern based on a safety review, traffic volumes and crash patterns,” an NCDOT announcement states.

“Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and be cautious of the new traffic pattern. An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes.”

