Four divers rescued by Coast Guard after over eighteen-hour search

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Four divers who were lost at sea were rescued off the coast of North Carolina on Monday morning, after being stranded in the middle of the Atlantic for nearly 24 hours.

The four men had been diving from the pleasure craft “Big Bill’s” about 40 miles from the shore of Holden Beach when underwater currents moved the divers away from their boat. The Coast Guard reported the divers missing around noon on Sunday when they didn’t resurface.

Captain Tim List, commander of the Coast Guard Sector of North Carolina, said a multi-unit search was used to locate the divers, which took “well over eighteen hours.”

A Coast Guard C-130 aircraft spotted the divers at around 12:45 this morning. The divers used an SOS strobe light to attract attention while floating in the Atlantic.

Rescued were Ben Wiggins, 64, Luke Lodge, 26, Daniel Williams, 46 and Evan Williams, 16 - a father-son pair. They were reunited with their families at the Oak Island Coast Guard station Monday morning.

“When the Coast Guard goes out on a search and rescue mission, our goal each and every time is to find people and return them to their friends and family. In this case, it’s exactly what we were able to do. It’s at the core of what we do,” List said.

List says the divers were an experienced group, and luckily, the divers had equipment with them, including the strobe light, which assisted with the search.

He says there are steps people can take to ensure safety when going out in the ocean. These include checking offshore weather conditions and bringing equipment including life jackets, signaling devices and a working radio.

“The ocean is a pretty dangerous place, and it can be a lot of fun to be out on the water, but having the right safety equipment and the right information is critical,” List said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.