Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: stressful heat at home, tropics starting to stir

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington achieved a high of 96 degrees and a maximum heat index of 110 Sunday. Additionally, temperatures failed to drop below 80 degrees. Stressful heat will continue through Tuesday with highs regularly pinging the middle 90s. Heat index values could once again approach 105-110 degrees, prompting additional Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Bulletins from the National Weather Service. Stay rested, cool & hydrated, and look for more seasonable temperatures behind a cold front beginning Wednesday.

On the storm front: isolated cooling showers & storms are possible through early this week with higher rain chances likely Wednesday as a front stalls across the Lower Cape Fear Region.

Ater an unusually quiet start to August in the Atlantic Basin, The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two developing low pressure systems that could be marginally conducive for tropical development by late week. Odds are low at this point, but remember, we are less than a month away from the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Stay sharp and prepared with the resources available at wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat continues
Zoey Taylor-Clemmons
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire on Queen Court.
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire Friday night, investigation underway
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Judge C. Ashley Gore
‘It’s such an important responsibility’: Bladen and Columbus county’s newest Superior Court Judge talks about goals in the courtroom

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat continues
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 13, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 13, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 13, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 13, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Aug. 12, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: stressful heat wave ahead as we enter the new week