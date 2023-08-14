Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid, tropics start to buzz

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Aug. 14, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington achieved a high of 97 degrees and a maximum heat index of 110 Sunday. Additionally, temperatures have failed to drop below 80 degrees since early Saturday. Stressful heat will continue through Tuesday with highs regularly pinging the middle and even upper 90s inland. Heat index values could once again approach 105-110 degrees, prompting additional Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat bulletins from the National Weather Service. Stay rested, cool & hydrated, and look for more seasonable temperatures behind a stalling front beginning Wednesday.

Isolated cooling showers & storms are possible through early this week with rain chances growing from 20-30% to near 60% Tuesday night & Wednesday as the aforementioned cold front stalls across the Lower Cape Fear Region.

After a quiet start to August in the Atlantic Basin, The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two developing low pressure systems that could be marginally conducive for tropical development by late week. Odds are low at this point, but remember, we are less than a month away from the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Stay sharp and prepared with the resources available at wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

