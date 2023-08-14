Senior Connect
Dosher Memorial to hold Operation Medicine Cabinet drug takeback event

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -Dosher Memorial Hospital is holding the 25th Operation Medicine Cabinet takeback event on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications at the hospital’s front entrance so law enforcement can take what is collected for safe incineration. You do not have to leave your car for this event.

The last drug drop in April of this year had nearly 450 local households discarding 16,874 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 1,140 milliliters of narcotic liquids.

For questions about the event, call the Dosher Office of Marketing and Community Relations at 910-457-3900 or email them.

