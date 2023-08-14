Community meeting planned to discuss rezoning request for Blue Clay Road development

NEW HANOVER CO, N.C. (WECT) - The community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23, to discuss a rezoning request along Blue Clay Road.

New Beginning Christian Church is requesting to rezone a 10.95-acre tract in the 3100-block of Blue Clay Road from (CZD) R-5, a residential district with an approved concept plan for 68 homes, to (CZD) RMF-17, a multi-family conditional district, for development of up to 180 homes.

The meeting will begin 6 p.m., at the New Beginning Christian Church located 3120 Alex Trask Dr., Castle Hayne. If you are unable to attend, you can contact Cindee Wolf at 910-620-2374, or emailcwolf@lobodemar.biz with comments and/or questions.

