Coast Guard searching for four missing divers off Carolina Coast

US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard(David Weydert / U.S. Coast Guard)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard is searching for four missing divers more than 50 miles off the Carolina Coast.

“Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a notification from Coast Guard Sector Charleston who reported that four men diving from the pleasure craft Big Bill’s, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina near noon, had not resurfaced,” according to a news release.

Multiple local and federal agencies are involved in the search and rescue.

“Rescue crews involved include:

  • A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina
  • An HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An HC-130 aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
  • A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island, North Carolina
  • The Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, an 87-foot patrol boat from Sandy Hook, New Jersey
  • The Coast Guard Cutter Yellowfin, an 87-foot patrol boat from Charleston, South Carolina”

Crews are continuing to search for the divers as of 11 o’clock Sunday night.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

