CFCC, Brunswick County government announces job fairs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and Brunswick County have announced career fairs set for the tail end of August.

CFCC will hold a part-time career fair on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union Station Courtyard behind 502 N. Front Street in Wilmington.

“During the fair, attendees will have the chance to interact with numerous local businesses representing various industries. Whether seeking flexible work schedules while attending college or looking to supplement their income with part-time work, participants can explore job openings catering to different skills and interests,” a CFCC announcement states.

Employers in the fair will include:

Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center

ASM Global/Wilmington Convention Center

Bald Head Island, Limited

City of Wilmington

Gallery of Oriental Rugs

Home Instead Senior Care

Maxim Healthcare Services

Panda Express

Port City Java

Primrose School of North Wilmington

Sunny Day Food Group, LLC

Wilson Center

The Brunswick County job fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brunswick County Cafe at the Government Center on 35 Courthouse Drive NE in Bolivia.

“There are many available full- and part-time job opportunities starting from entry-level and up. Not sure if you qualify for a certain position? Speak with our team members at the job fair about education requirements and on-the-job training opportunities,” a county announcement states.

Openings include positions in social services, emergency medical services, public utilities, code administration, health services, sheriff’s office and information technology.

