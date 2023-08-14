Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFCC, Brunswick County government announces job fairs

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and Brunswick County have announced career fairs set for the tail end of August.

CFCC will hold a part-time career fair on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Union Station Courtyard behind 502 N. Front Street in Wilmington.

“During the fair, attendees will have the chance to interact with numerous local businesses representing various industries. Whether seeking flexible work schedules while attending college or looking to supplement their income with part-time work, participants can explore job openings catering to different skills and interests,” a CFCC announcement states.

Employers in the fair will include:

  • Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center
  • ASM Global/Wilmington Convention Center
  • Bald Head Island, Limited
  • City of Wilmington
  • Gallery of Oriental Rugs
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • Maxim Healthcare Services
  • Panda Express
  • Port City Java
  • Primrose School of North Wilmington
  • Sunny Day Food Group, LLC
  • Wilson Center

The Brunswick County job fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brunswick County Cafe at the Government Center on 35 Courthouse Drive NE in Bolivia.

“There are many available full- and part-time job opportunities starting from entry-level and up. Not sure if you qualify for a certain position? Speak with our team members at the job fair about education requirements and on-the-job training opportunities,” a county announcement states.

Openings include positions in social services, emergency medical services, public utilities, code administration, health services, sheriff’s office and information technology.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard has located and rescued four missing divers more than 46 miles off the Carolina...
Coast Guard identifies divers rescued off Carolina Coast
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat continues
New Hanover County employees address black maternal health
New Hanover County employees work to address maternal health in Black women
Freddie Jackson
Jury convicts man for 1995 rape
Zoey Taylor-Clemmons
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

The county says the expansion was able to happen because of partnership with the Foodservice...
Brunswick County adds curbside paper cup recycling
Mt. Calvary AME Church held a hurricane prep class to help better educate community members.
Local church helps educate people on hurricane preparation
Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
For Clear the Shelters, the shelter would like you to meet an adorable, high-energy sweetheart...
Clear the Shelters: A high-energy sweetheart looking for a new home at the Columbus Co. Shelter