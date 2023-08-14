Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zoey Taylor-Clemmons
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
"Call before you dig sign" outside the Wilmington Fire Department on 811 day.
WFD assistant chief remembered on 811 Day after gas line explosion almost forty years ago
Strong microburst winds caused a tree to crash into a master bedroom in Pender County.
Cross Creek homeowner speaks up after tree falls into bedroom
Andrew James Mianecki
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire on Queen Court.
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire Friday night, investigation underway

Latest News

US Coast Guard
Coast Guard searching for four missing divers off Carolina Coast
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69