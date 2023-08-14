Caswell Beach to host hurricane preparedness workshop

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Caswell Beach is inviting property owners and residents to a hurricane preparedness workshop set for Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Caswell Beach Fire Station and include multiple presentations. Speakers will include N.C. Department of Insurance Regional Director Marcia Kelley, Brunswick County Emergency Services Deputy Director David Mcintire, Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew, Caswell Beach PD Chief Sam Massey and Town Manager Joe Pierce.

Topics include procedures for before, during and after disasters, the meaning of emergency declarations and evacuations and more.

Re-entry decals will also be available at the workshop given you provide proof of ownership/residence; these decals are required to be displayed to allow vehicles to enter the beach in the event of certain emergencies.

If you want more information, you can call town hall at 910-278-5471.

