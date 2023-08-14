Brunswick County adds curbside paper cup recycling

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County announced Monday that over 57,000 households can now put clean and empty paper cups in curbside recycling bins.

“The county is the third community in North Carolina to join a growing trend of communities expanding curbside recycling programs to include paper cups,” a county announcement states.

The county says the expansion was able to happen because of partnership with the Foodservice Packaging Institute, which aims to increase the recovery of foodservice packaging.

“We’re excited to join this initiative to expand curbside recycling programs and add paper cups to our acceptable materials list,” Brunswick County Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator Rebecca Ladson said. “With this partnership, our community now has the opportunity to preserve valuable materials and prevent them from ending up in landfills.”

Paper cups will join other foodservice packaging items that were already accepted, including pizza boxes, paper bags and aluminum foil food packaging.

Recyclables collected in the county are sent to Sonoco Recycling for processing. Recycled paper will be sent to the Sonoco paper mill in Hartsville, South Carolina, to be converted into tubes and cores for paper, textiles, specialty films and other products.

You can learn more about recycling on the county’s website.

