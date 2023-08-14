Brunswick Co. law enforcement looking for missing woman

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Elizabeth Rose Horne was last seen at a residence on Deer Vista at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.

She is 5′5 and weighs about 175 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Horne may be driving a blue 2012 Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

