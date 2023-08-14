Brunswick Co. law enforcement looking for missing woman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Elizabeth Rose Horne was last seen at a residence on Deer Vista at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.
She is 5′5 and weighs about 175 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Horne may be driving a blue 2012 Ford Focus.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.
