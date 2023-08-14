Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bicyclist is in critical condition Monday morning after a collision with a vehicle, according to Wilmington police.
Randall Parkway and Brailsford Drive is shut down as of 11:29 a.m. due to the crash. WECT has not received word yet on if charges will be filed.
“Please seek an alternate route as crews work,” a WPD Facebook post states.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.