Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with vehicle on Randall Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bicyclist is in critical condition Monday morning after a collision with a vehicle, according to Wilmington police.

Randall Parkway and Brailsford Drive is shut down as of 11:29 a.m. due to the crash. WECT has not received word yet on if charges will be filed.

“Please seek an alternate route as crews work,” a WPD Facebook post states.

