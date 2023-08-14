Senior Connect
Amber Alert canceled; 3 children from Indiana found safe

File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber...
File photo of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An Amber Alert in Indiana was canceled after the three children were found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - Police said Monday that three Indiana children who were the subject of an Amber Alert had been safely located, according to multiple reports.

The alert was issued earlier in the day for the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8.

Officials had identified the suspect as Kevin Lamar Dempsey, a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.

No update was immediately available the suspect’s status.

Anyone with more information on the matter can contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.
Kevin Lamar Dempsey, 39.(WNDU)

