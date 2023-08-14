Advance tickets go on sale Tuesday for 2023 N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Advance tickets for the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh go on sale Tuesday.

The North Carolina State Fair is scheduled to kick off on October 12, and advance sales for tickets, wristbands, and ride tickets begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to fair officials, advance sales will run through Oct. 12 and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 6-12. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30 each and can be purchased online.

Fair officials say that wristbands are for one day only and vouchers can be redeemed at the Ride Ticket Plazas once the Fair begins. They are not valid for the State Fair Flyer or the State Fair SkyGazer.

“Advance sale tickets are the best prices you will see all year for the State Fair,” said Kent Yelverton, State Fair manager. “Prices increase once the Fair begins, so buy your tickets now especially if you’re bringing a big group.”

Yelverton said that this year, ride ticket credits will be placed on a chipped card, which will be presented at each ride and will automatically debit the ticket count for that ride. Ride ticket credits will carry over year-to-year.

“Like many other big state fairs, we have decided to make the switch to ride ticket cards for our guests to use,” Yelverton said. “This new system is easy to use and ensures that everyone spends less time in lines and more time enjoying their time at the Fair.”

Other special themed ticket packages offered include:

Dizzy Pass – One gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband for $38

Kegs & Cork Pass – One gate admission ticket, one NC Public House beer + wine ticket for $17

State Fair Flyer Package – Two gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets for $34

State Fair SkyGazer – One gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket for $14

For more information, visit the State Fair website at www.ncstatefair.org.

The 2023 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 12-22 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.