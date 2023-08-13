Senior Connect
Horry County police mourns loss of beloved K-9

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9.

The department said Sunday that K-9 Bram passed away overnight after experiencing a serious medical emergency.

“Around midnight, our staff veterinarian at the Horry County Animal Care Center, Dr. Jade Guilbeau, attempted emergency surgery,” the HCPD said in a Facebook post. “Despite extraordinary efforts and care, Bram’s condition deteriorated too quickly and the surgery was unsuccessful.”

According to the HCPD, Bram was a 7-year-old explosives detection dog from the Czech Republic who served in the area since 2017. He was also the first police K-9 to be assigned to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“Anyone who met Bram could attest that he had a big personality,” the department said. “He walked the airport concourses like he was the president of it. Bram loved enjoying a good ball, tracking down explosives, and posing with community members and celebrities alike.”

Bram’s handler, LCpl. Burke, told the department that he “lost the greatest partner ever, and my family lost a loyal, loving friend.”

The Myrtle Beach International Airpot also provided a statement on Bram’s passing:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

K9 BRAM - GONE, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN 💙 The HCPD family is mourning the loss of K9 Bram, who passed away overnight. On...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, August 13, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sad passing of K9 Bram. Bram served the airport faithfully and was a...

Posted by Myrtle Beach International Airport on Sunday, August 13, 2023

