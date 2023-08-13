First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat wave builds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Happy Saturday evening! Saturday’s seasonably hot weather will give way to a building heat wave heading into the new week. Sunday could be the worst day as highs soar into the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values could approach dangerously hot temps between 105-110. The heat wave continues through Tuesday with highs in the middle 90s. Heat Advisories are likely for both Monday and Tuesday as well. Look for more seasonable temperatures behind a cold front beginning Wednesday.

On the storm front: only a few stray showers or storms are now possible through the rest of the weekend. The thunderstorm risk does rise into the new workweek. Monday’s rain chance is 30% rising to around 50% by Wednesday as a front stalls near the area.

The Atlantic Basin is likely to remain free of tropical storms. Remember we are now in the prime of hurricane season so make sure your hurricane survival kits are fully stocked.

