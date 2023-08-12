SAG- AFTRA holds support rally amid on going writers strike

Senior Connect
SAG- AFTRA holds support rally for writers strike.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The writers strike is impacting not only people in Hollywood, but many people in the film industry right here in Wilmington.

On Saturday afternoon, SAG- AFTRA leaders held a rally to show support of the writers strike and to voice their concerns about better pay.

The film community of Wilmington is in full support of the writers strike. However, showing support does come at a price. Many people who work in the industry have been out of work for months.

Starlotte Smith, works as a stunt double for well known shows like Outer Banks. She is one of many people in attendance of the rally, showing support for writers and all workers in the business.

" We’re asking for a fair wage, we’re asking for fair compensation. It has gone down every year, our residuals, I get checks for negative one cent, I owe them money. I mean, after taxes, it’s ridiculous,” said Smith.

SAG- AFTRA is hoping rally’s like the one will lead to changes that give all industry workers better compensation.

“My family, my entire family depends on an income from this,” said Smith.

New advancements in AI technology and streaming platforms like Netflix have taken away much needed income for industry workers.

People in attendance of the rally say they want to show their support and continue to push for better wages. SAG-AFTRA and other union workers also want the community to know the strike is not only impacting people in Hollywood.

Heather Richardson Albee, helps manage hair and makeup artists who work on film sets. She said some people in the industry have had to pick up other jobs while waiting for the strike to end.

“Here To prove to people that it affects everybody across the board, it’s not just one union. It’s affecting many, many unions”

She and many others hope this strike will lead to a positive change for everyone.

" The wages and the working conditions and the pay scale, everything has been off balance. And I would like to see everybody treated equally and fairly.”

People from all walks of life came out to show their support of the rally– and while they aren’t sure when the strike will end, they say the fight is well worth it.

