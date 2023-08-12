Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Zoey Taylor-Clemmons
Zoey Taylor-Clemmons(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Zoey Taylor-Clemmons.

She is five feet and four inches tall and approximately 115 lbs. She is African-American, has brown eyes and black hair in braids.

She has a tattoo on her left arm and was last seen at 316 Princess St. wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue sweatpants and sparkly croc style shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or NHCSO at (910) 798-4535.

