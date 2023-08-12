‘It’s such an important responsibility’: Bladen and Columbus county’s newest Superior Court Judge talks about goals in the courtroom

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Judge C. Ashley Gore was recently appointed to Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in Bladen and Columbus counties by Governor Roy Cooper.

“It’s a feeling that I almost couldn’t put into words,” Judge Gore said.

She’s making history as the youngest person to hold this title in the state, and the first woman in District 13A to the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge.

“I was born and raised in Columbus County, I’m a hometown girl, and to be able to come back and first practice law here in my hometown. And then, you know, worked with the DA’s office, I served on the District Court bench for seven years. And now to be allowed, you know, it’s just such an honor to hold the title of Senior Resident.”

It’s not a job she takes lightly, and she says it’s a special one with big shoes to fill.

“My uncle was former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge when I was in middle school in high school growing up. And so you know, in high school, I would often come to the old courthouse, the historic courthouse, and watch him hold court. And, you know, I watched him and I listened. And I watched the process of law. And I became intrigued by it,” Gore said. “You know, I will say at 13 [years old], I wasn’t sure that I would ever become a judge. But I was always interested in service. And so you know, looking back, being that child in the courtroom observing, and now being able to hold that title, it’s just such a full circle experience for me.”

Judge Gore says her goal on the bench is simple.

“My goal is certainly to make sure that our judicial system is moving forward. You know, obviously, it’s important for folks who come to the courthouse with a problem to feel like they can come have their cases heard efficiently, to make sure that you know, folks in the courtroom, everyone is receiving their due process rights, that everyone is treated fairly treated respectfully in my courtroom,”

And she’s committed to helping younger generations who now look up to her and how far she has come in her career.

“If you dream it, and you work hard, you can achieve it, there are always going to be obstacles, there are always going to be failures. But as long as you pick yourself back up, you know, the do the very best you can, you truly can achieve anything,” Gore said.

