First Alert Forecast: more heat for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend features daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values occasionally pinging stressful levels between 101-107. Stay cool! The average high for middle August is 89. Surf temperatures will hold in the middle 80s; keep it safe amid a low to moderate rip current risk! Heat Advisories become more likely as we enter the new week.

On the storm front: isolated gusty cells are possible into Saturday morning and humidity could sponsor a few strays over the weekend. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App but, overall, expect a lot of time free of storms to hit the pool, the beach, or the grill. The Atlantic Basin is likely to remain free of tropical storms through the weekend, too, which is awesome!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

