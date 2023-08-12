Senior Connect
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire Friday night, investigation underway

Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire on Queen Court.
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire on Queen Court.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a house fire on Queen Court late Friday night.

Upon arrival, crews noticed flames coming through the roof of the 3-story home.

The Bladenboro Fire Dept., Clarkton Fire Dept., White Lake Fire Dept., Dublin Fire Dept., and Hickory Grove Fire Dept. were called for assistance.

“Large diameter hoses were deployed and eventual use of an elevated water stream via Ladder truck were implemented,” according to an EFD Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews are investigating.

“We would like to thank all of our responding mutual aid companies along with Bladen County Emergency Services for your assistance last night and this morning,” EFD said in a social media post.

