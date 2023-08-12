Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - A beloved police dog with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has died.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared that K-9 Athos died after succumbing to complications from cancer.

The German Shepherd was 7 years old and first joined the department’s K-9 unit in 2017.

Athos’ partner and handler Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra said the two had formed a close relationship.

“We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner, he was my best friend and my family,” Lucas-Dykstra said. “He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Athos helped find several people including evidence throughout his police career.

Authorities said he helped find a missing 10-year-old boy with autism who ran away from home along with a high school student who was in the woods just by smelling the boy’s bicycle seat.

“He touched many people’s lives through his work and attendance at community events. It was an honor to have K-9 Athos serve with us here at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed by us all,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Athos was scheduled to be medically retired later this year.

A memorial is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Cobb Senior Services Building in Marietta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Tree falls in home in microburst
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
James Smith
Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing
Andrew James Mianecki
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Pedestrian struck on Market Street, police looking for vehicle

Latest News

Generic police lights
1 dead, 1 critical, several unaccounted for after explosion destroys 3 homes, damages others
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire on Queen Court.
Elizabethtown Fire Dept. responds to large house fire Friday night, investigation underway
Judge C. Ashley Gore
‘It’s such an important responsibility’: Bladen and Columbus county’s newest Superior Court Judge talks about goals in the courtroom
A Wichita boys basketball team led by two female coaches won a national tournament.
High school boys basketball team led by 2 female coaches win national tournament