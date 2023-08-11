Writers and actors strike leaves many film industry workers without jobs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has been home to film studios for decades, bringing to life beloved movies and television shows, from ‘One Tree Hill’ to ‘Iron Man 3.’

Now, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA union strikes have brought the industry to a screeching halt, leaving more than just writers and actors without jobs.

Costume designers, photographers, and makeup artists are just a few of many jobs that are no longer needed due to the strike shutting down film production, leaving many without jobs in Wilmington.

The strike has created the largest interruption to American television and movie production since the pandemic, just recently hitting the 100-day mark.

“When I heard the news, my first thought was that everything was going to shut down, that we weren’t gonna be working anymore,” camera technician Erik Olson said.

“We were hoping it was only going to last a month and that they would come to their senses and make a deal,” he continued. “After the second month, we got nervous that it was going to be a long time. And then once the actors went on strike, we were getting word that it could be six months or the end of the year, which frightened us and made us look for other things we could do to support ourselves.”

Crew members, like Olson, technically aren’t on strike right now, but without writers and actors, the studios are essentially ghost towns. This has forced crew members in Wilmington to sacrifice their passion for film to provide for their families.

“Now I’m bartending to support my family at the fraction of what I was making in the film business,” Olson explains.

The writer’s and actors’ strike has effectively flipped the script on hundreds of careers, leaving many without jobs and security. Their only hope: that the strike ends soon.

“I hope that they reconcile and make a deal that’s beneficial for everybody,” Olson said.

