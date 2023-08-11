Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approves adoption of ordinance to help protect local waters

Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approves adoption of ordinance to help protect local waters
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approved the adoption of an ordinance to help protect local lands and waters on Thursday evening.

“The Board of Aldermen approved an amendment to the Town’s nuisance ordinance by a vote of 5 to 0. The introduction of any substance in any water body or on land that makes it to a water body can be determined a nuisance if it meets certain conditions in the ordinance. The current fine is $100 for the first one and escalates to $500 on the third occurrence. The Police Department can also issue a Class 3 Misdemeanor after 2 infractions,” said Tim Owens Wrightsville Beach Town Manager.

The adoption comes after Rhett Taber put the green dye on the sand of his home in Banks Channel, causing the water to change color as the sand washed away.

Taber said he put the dye in the sand because of dredging from the Coast Guard that has caused erosion on his property.

We reached out to the Coast Guard and they said they perform dredge work when required. They also said that all dredging work must have approval from the State and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering.

“The Coast Guard always seeks positive relationships with communities and neighboring property owners where we serve. The Coast Guard has, and continues, to communicate and work with Mr. Taber regarding any and all of his concerns,” said Michael Vernon Voss External Affairs Division Officer and Congressional Affairs Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Region.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Latest News

Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Tree falls in home in microburst
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
The Pender County Board of Education pulled 40 titles from school libraries while the books are...
Pender County Board of Education to consider reviewing book policy