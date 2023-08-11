Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approves adoption of ordinance to help protect local waters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approved the adoption of an ordinance to help protect local lands and waters on Thursday evening.

“The Board of Aldermen approved an amendment to the Town’s nuisance ordinance by a vote of 5 to 0. The introduction of any substance in any water body or on land that makes it to a water body can be determined a nuisance if it meets certain conditions in the ordinance. The current fine is $100 for the first one and escalates to $500 on the third occurrence. The Police Department can also issue a Class 3 Misdemeanor after 2 infractions,” said Tim Owens Wrightsville Beach Town Manager.

The adoption comes after Rhett Taber put the green dye on the sand of his home in Banks Channel, causing the water to change color as the sand washed away.

Taber said he put the dye in the sand because of dredging from the Coast Guard that has caused erosion on his property.

We reached out to the Coast Guard and they said they perform dredge work when required. They also said that all dredging work must have approval from the State and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering.

“The Coast Guard always seeks positive relationships with communities and neighboring property owners where we serve. The Coast Guard has, and continues, to communicate and work with Mr. Taber regarding any and all of his concerns,” said Michael Vernon Voss External Affairs Division Officer and Congressional Affairs Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Region.

