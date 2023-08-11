Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Andrew James Mianecki
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Andrew James Mianecki. The person who filed the report told police they were last in contact with Mianecki in May.

Mianecki is 6-foot-3 and weighs about 210 pounds. He has green eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of a blue rose on his left hand.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911. Anyone with information on him is asked to call 910-343-3600.

