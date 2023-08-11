Whiteville man arrested on charges including assault, breaking and entering to injure/terrorize

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details concerning the arrest of 32-year-old Kendrick Sharard Jones.

According to arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office, Jones has been charged for breaking and entering a building in Whiteville with the intent to terrorize and injure someone inside. Occurring on Wednesday, Aug. 9, other charges indicate that Jones struck the victim’s face with his fist multiple times while pushing them down.

Toward the same victim, the sheriff’s office says that Jones threatened to “shoot up” their car as well.

Additionally, Jones has also been charged for:

Damaging the victim’s phone and interior door

Possession of more than one and a half ounces of marijuana, a Schedule VI controlled substance

Possession with the intent to sell, deliver 136 grams of marijuana

Possession of ecstasy pills, a Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with the intent to sell, deliver 51 “dosage units” of ecstasy

Keeping and maintaining a 2014 GMC sedan that was used for keeping and selling controlled substances, listed as marijuana and ecstasy, that was resorted to by persons using marijuana and ecstasy

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia: digital scales, plastic baggies and numerous glass jars to test, package marijuana

Jones received a total secured bond of $310,000 in relation to these charges. He also received a $500 secured bond for driving while license revoked.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.