Whiteville man arrested on charges including assault, breaking and entering to injure/terrorize

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details concerning the arrest of 32-year-old Kendrick Sharard Jones.

According to arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office, Jones has been charged for breaking and entering a building in Whiteville with the intent to terrorize and injure someone inside. Occurring on Wednesday, Aug. 9, other charges indicate that Jones struck the victim’s face with his fist multiple times while pushing them down.

Toward the same victim, the sheriff’s office says that Jones threatened to “shoot up” their car as well.

Additionally, Jones has also been charged for:

  • Damaging the victim’s phone and interior door
  • Possession of more than one and a half ounces of marijuana, a Schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to sell, deliver 136 grams of marijuana
  • Possession of ecstasy pills, a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to sell, deliver 51 “dosage units” of ecstasy
  • Keeping and maintaining a 2014 GMC sedan that was used for keeping and selling controlled substances, listed as marijuana and ecstasy, that was resorted to by persons using marijuana and ecstasy
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia: digital scales, plastic baggies and numerous glass jars to test, package marijuana

Jones received a total secured bond of $310,000 in relation to these charges. He also received a $500 secured bond for driving while license revoked.

