WFD assistant chief remembered on 811 Day after gas line explosion almost forty years ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a deadly accident from 36 years ago, but it seems like only yesterday for many long-time first responders.

On Aug. 5, 1987, construction workers hit a gas line on Market Street and there was an explosion. The assistant chief of the Wilmington Fire Department was killed in the blast.

“Chief Sandlin did pass away from the results of a gas line leak that the fire department had to respond to, and several other firefighters were permanently injured,” Wendy Giannini-King said, the community risk reduction coordinator for the Wilmington Fire Department.

While not as dangerous, accidents like those happen all the time.

“The public would be super surprised to know that the Wilmington Fire Department firefighters respond to gas leaks and even water leaks that are a result of contractors digging or people that are digging with their shovels at their residences every month. It’s very frequent,” Giannini-King said.

That’s why Howard Corey is getting the word out to call before you dig. He says dialing 811 could save your life and those around you.

National Safe Digging Day, or 811 Day, is observed on Aug. 11 in North Carolina to remind people of the importance of dialing 811 to prevent injury and avoid electric and gas outages.

“Dig with care, because we don’t want anybody to get hurt. it’s all about safety. We don’t want anybody to get hurt and we don’t want anybody damaging utilities in that process,” Corey said.

Calling before you dig is a free process to ensure your yard is marked with paint and flags to identify underground utility lines.

Corey works as an education liaison for the North Carolina 811. While his message may have more prominent on 811 Day, he says homeowners are at risk year-round when they dig without knowing what’s beneath them.

Whether it’s electric cables, water mains or gas lines, like the one that exploded in 1987, first responders say safety is the one constant. It all comes down to this simple message: “Call before you dig.”

