Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW, Wrightsville Beach Brewery partner to introduce ‘The Dub Amber Lager’

The University of North Carolina announced on Friday, Aug. 11, that it and Wrightsville Beach...
The University of North Carolina announced on Friday, Aug. 11, that it and Wrightsville Beach Brewery have partnered to license a new craft beer.(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Friday, Aug. 11, that it and Wrightsville Beach Brewery have partnered to license a new craft beer.

According to the announcement, royalty revenue from The Dub Amber Lager sales will support UNCW athletics, scholarships “and other auxiliaries.”

“The co-branded beer will be available beginning Aug. 10 at Wrightsville Beach Brewery and select retail outlets in southeastern North Carolina. It will also be on sale at Seahawk home athletic events,” the university states in its announcement.

“Wrightsville Beach Brewery is the second-largest brewery in southeastern North Carolina. The brewery team operates a 20-barrel brewhouse and produced over 3,000 barrels of beer last year. In 2022, the brewery opened its second location in Leland, N.C. Wrightsville Beach Brewery provides retail distribution to several local markets in Wilmington and services over 100 restaurants and bars within a 50-mile radius,” the announcement states.

According to Owner and Brewer Jud Watkins, Wrightsville Beach Brewery has employed over 100 UNCW students over the past six years, has provided internships and assisted in capstone projects.

“The Dub is a crisp, smooth lager ale with subtle malt notes,” the university continues in its release. “The craft beer contains 4.7% alcohol volume, a reference to the university’s founding in 1947. The can design maintains the classic Wilmington coastline background of Wrightsville Beach Brewery’s cans with two pinpoints referencing the location of UNCW and the brewery. The design also includes a new take on a vintage UNCW logo. It consists of the ‘W’ logo with a feather motif, a nod to the Seahawk mascot. The university’s brand colors of teal and navy tie together the design.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Tree falls in home in microburst
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening...
Sheriff’s office investigating after person injured in Bladen Co. shooting
James Smith
Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing
More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.
Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region

Latest News

Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Portion of NC 11 near Pendlea Middle School to close Monday for bridge replacement project
The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority has approved the hiring of Mark Hairr as...
Hairr chosen as new executive director for Wave Transit
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details concerning the arrest of 32-year-old...
Whiteville man arrested on charges including assault, breaking and entering to injure/terrorize