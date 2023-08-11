UNCW, Wrightsville Beach Brewery partner to introduce ‘The Dub Amber Lager’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced on Friday, Aug. 11, that it and Wrightsville Beach Brewery have partnered to license a new craft beer.

According to the announcement, royalty revenue from The Dub Amber Lager sales will support UNCW athletics, scholarships “and other auxiliaries.”

“The co-branded beer will be available beginning Aug. 10 at Wrightsville Beach Brewery and select retail outlets in southeastern North Carolina. It will also be on sale at Seahawk home athletic events,” the university states in its announcement.

Our collaboration with Wrightsville Beach Brewery is one example of the university’s efforts to strengthen community partnerships. Not only will the launch of The Dub elevate the brand of the brewery and UNCW, but a portion of the proceeds will help support students.

“Wrightsville Beach Brewery is the second-largest brewery in southeastern North Carolina. The brewery team operates a 20-barrel brewhouse and produced over 3,000 barrels of beer last year. In 2022, the brewery opened its second location in Leland, N.C. Wrightsville Beach Brewery provides retail distribution to several local markets in Wilmington and services over 100 restaurants and bars within a 50-mile radius,” the announcement states.

According to Owner and Brewer Jud Watkins, Wrightsville Beach Brewery has employed over 100 UNCW students over the past six years, has provided internships and assisted in capstone projects.

We have always had a great working relationship with the university and UNCW Athletics. This was a project we were eager to be a part of. Not to mention that about half our staff either went to UNCW or are currently students there. We feel this is taking an already established and incredible partnership to the next level. We are very honored to be a part of this project.

“The Dub is a crisp, smooth lager ale with subtle malt notes,” the university continues in its release. “The craft beer contains 4.7% alcohol volume, a reference to the university’s founding in 1947. The can design maintains the classic Wilmington coastline background of Wrightsville Beach Brewery’s cans with two pinpoints referencing the location of UNCW and the brewery. The design also includes a new take on a vintage UNCW logo. It consists of the ‘W’ logo with a feather motif, a nod to the Seahawk mascot. The university’s brand colors of teal and navy tie together the design.”

We’ve been working on this for a long time, and we’re eager to bring this to the community; the excitement level all-around is high. I want to thank Wrightsville Beach Brewery and the evaluation committee for their work on this partnership: a first of its kind for UNCW.

As a professional brand ambassador and a UNCW alumna, I am enthusiastic about this partnership with Wrightsville Beach Brewery and its ability to broaden our connection with alumni, Seahawk family and friends, and the surrounding community.

