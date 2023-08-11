On Thyme finished fourth in Pepsi’s national competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What started as a popular food truck and catering business has turned into one of the more popular restaurants in Wilmington.

Now, On Thyme Restaurant is getting some national attention. The Castle Street eatery recently finished fourth in Pepsi’s “Dig In” restaurant contest.

The event helped recognize black-owned restaurants — and On Thyme’s owner says their delicious food is only part of their success.

“We’ve always used social media, right after COVID, so we’ve been on that heavy,” Corey Scott said. “We use social media for everything we do, branding our food, our product, everything we do right here, on Thyme, on Castle Street, social media is just a monster. "

