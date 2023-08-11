St. George man sentenced in murder of his own father

DORCHESTER, COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.

A Dorchester County jury found Jason Bell, 51, guilty of murdering his father, James “Jim” Bell, Esquire on December 31, 2020, solicitor David Pascoe says.

Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Jason Bell to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Pascoe says.

Jason Bell waited until fireworks began before shooting James Bell, who was sleeping, twice in the head with a Colt .38 revolver, Pascoe says.

Pascoe says that James’ wife found him unresponsive the next morning.

At first, Jason Bell attempted to persuade law enforcement that James Bell had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Pascoe says.

After it was discovered that a firearm that was underneath James Bell was fired twice, the St. George Police Department interviewed Jason Bell, Pascoe says.

Pascoe says Jason Bell admitted to loading the weapon and planning to shoot his father later that evening on December 31, Pascoe says.

“This was a case that rocked the small, but mighty, community of St. George,” Solicitor David Pascoe said. “It has been remarkable to see how the town rallied around this family in the face of this tragedy. We are grateful that the victim’s wife, who was also the defendant’s mother, was able to persevere and testify in this trial. Her strength is unparalleled.”

Bell was being held at the Dorchester County Jail.

