Portion of NC 11 near Pendlea Middle School to close Monday for bridge replacement project

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin next week that will close a portion of NC 11 near Penderlea Middle School for several months.

According to the announcement, contract crews are scheduled to close the highway over Crooked Run at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. The affected portion of NC 11 is expected to reopen in spring 2024.

“The existing bridge has reached the end of its serviceable life. The new bridge will be wider, and the drainage and guardrail will also be updated,” the NCDOT states in its announcement.

Drivers in the area will be detoured onto Garden and Pelham roads to access either side of the closure.

“During construction, drivers should allow extra time for their commute and use caution if traveling near the site,” the NCDOT adds. “For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.”

