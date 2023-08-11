Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pixie, an approximately 4-to-5-year-old Plott Hound and Bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to her handlers, Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people. Although a bit nervous, those taking care of her say she is slowly “coming out of her shell.”

Spayed and microchipped, Pixie is heartworm positive but she is receiving treatment and Freedom Bridge will remain financially responsible for further heartworm treatment. Additionally, if needed, Pixie does well in her crate.

“She needs someone patient to help her re-acclimate slowly. Despite her past trauma, Pixie loves people! She does need a slow introduction to other pups (particularly if larger than she is). Her forever home should have a fenced yard, patient people, and a place where she can rest her weary head,” FBAR states on its website.

Those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening...
Sheriff’s office investigating after person injured in Bladen Co. shooting
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says...
Wilmington police seeking assistance in identifying man accused of assaulting, robbing Wave Transit passenger
More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.
Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood

Latest News

Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
An unnamed, approximately 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Brought to the shelter after her owner passed away, this adorable cat is very laid back,...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Pet of the Week
Pets of the Week: Canary and Finch