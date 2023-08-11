Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pixie, an approximately 4-to-5-year-old Plott Hound and Bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to her handlers, Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people. Although a bit nervous, those taking care of her say she is slowly “coming out of her shell.”

Spayed and microchipped, Pixie is heartworm positive but she is receiving treatment and Freedom Bridge will remain financially responsible for further heartworm treatment. Additionally, if needed, Pixie does well in her crate.

“She needs someone patient to help her re-acclimate slowly. Despite her past trauma, Pixie loves people! She does need a slow introduction to other pups (particularly if larger than she is). Her forever home should have a fenced yard, patient people, and a place where she can rest her weary head,” FBAR states on its website.

Those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

