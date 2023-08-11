Pedestrian struck on Market Street, police looking for vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a vehicle after a woman was hit on Market Street Monday night.

According to a representative with the department, the woman was hit by the vehicle’s side mirror at around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Market Street, near Lullwater and Cobblestone drives.

She was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The WPD is looking for a white Volkswagen Jetta or Passat. The car’s side mirror was found in the roadway.

