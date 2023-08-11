Lowe White Bridge to close in Southport for maintenance work

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that the Lowe White Bridge will close for routine maintenance and inspection on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to the announcement, the closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 18.

“Lowe White Park will remain open, but the park will not be accessible from the Brown Street side,” the city states. “Please be aware and use extra caution in this area. Thank you.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.