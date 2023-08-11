Senior Connect
Lowe White Bridge to close in Southport for maintenance work

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that the Lowe White Bridge will close for routine maintenance and inspection on Monday, Aug. 14.

According to the announcement, the closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 18.

“Lowe White Park will remain open, but the park will not be accessible from the Brown Street side,” the city states. “Please be aware and use extra caution in this area. Thank you.”

