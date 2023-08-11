Senior Connect
Leland baseball team takes home Dixie Youth World Series title

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Friends and family cheered and clapped as the bus carrying Leland’s Dixie Youth team arrived home from Ruston, Louisiana on Thursday evening.

The team won six games in a row to earn the title of Dixie Youth World Series Champions on Aug. 8.

They have won many titles over the years, but this was the first time in the league’s 47-year history that they won the world series.

The Leland team defeated one from Whiteville to win the championship. The team, made up of 11 and 12-year-olds, had been practicing for months leading up to the game.

“It feels great having everyone out here supporting us and bringing a win back to Leland for the first time,” player Jayden St. Juste said.

“Winning the championship is just the icing on the cake. I’m so proud of these boys and the work that they’ve put in to get here,” Russell Ledford said, president of Leland youth baseball.

