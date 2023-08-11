First Alert Forecast: second August weekend to bring heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend features daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values occasionally pinging stressful levels like 100, 103, and 106. Stay cool! The average high for middle August is 89. Surf temperatures will hold near 84; keep it safe amid a low to moderate rip current risk!

On the storm front: isolated gusty cells are possible Friday evening and humidity could sponsor a few strays over the weekend. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App but, overall, expect a lot of time free of storms to hit the pool, the beach, or the grill. The Atlantic Basin is likely to remain free of tropical storms through the weekend, too, which is awesome!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.