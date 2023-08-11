Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: second August weekend to bring heat

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 11, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend features daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values occasionally pinging stressful levels like 100, 103, and 106. Stay cool! The average high for middle August is 89. Surf temperatures will hold near 84; keep it safe amid a low to moderate rip current risk!

On the storm front: isolated gusty cells are possible Friday evening and humidity could sponsor a few strays over the weekend. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App but, overall, expect a lot of time free of storms to hit the pool, the beach, or the grill. The Atlantic Basin is likely to remain free of tropical storms through the weekend, too, which is awesome!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Tree falls in home in microburst
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening...
Sheriff’s office investigating after person injured in Bladen Co. shooting
James Smith
Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing
More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.
Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast: late-summer heat & pop-up thunderstorms
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 11, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 11, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Aug. 10, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: August heat and occasional pop-up thunderstorms continue
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Aug. 10, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Aug. 10, 2023