First Alert Forecast: late-summer heat & pop-up thunderstorms

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Aug. 10, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you this Friday! A hot and humid August pattern continues through the rest of the week and into early next week. Expect temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 90s by Sunday and Monday. Triple-digit heat index values will be common and some days may feature Heat Advisories. Occasional pop-up thunderstorms will be common later in the day Friday and Saturday and at times could be locally heavy. Slimmer odds accompany Sunday’s forecast with more sunshine than clouds likely.

Friday surf: breakers of around one foot, a moderate rip risk, and water around 84.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek even further into August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

New tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this week.

