Deliberations underway in trial of man arrested in 1995 rape

Freddie Jackson
Freddie Jackson(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury is deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of a man charged in a 1995 rape case.

Freddie Jackson has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense and common law robbery.

The jury was seated for the trial on Tuesday, and Jackson testified in his defense Friday morning.

The Wilmington Police Department charged Jackson in relation to the case in October of 2020.

“Around 2 a.m. September 2, 1995, the victim was working the night shift at a convenience store on 23rd St. when a male suspect robbed the store and committed the sexual assault. He fled before police arrived,” the WPD said in a 2020 news release. “Under state law at that time, rape kits could not be tested without a known suspect. As a result, the victim’s kit was not tested until 2019, after the Standing Up for Rape Victims Act was signed into law. Wilmington detectives received a positive CODIS hit in March of 2020. CODIS hits occur when DNA evidence from an unsolved case matches that of a convicted offender or arrestee; however, an arrest can’t be made on a CODIS hit alone.

“WPD detectives have worked tirelessly for the last six months to reopen the investigation, conduct follow-up interviews, and confirm the suspect. It’s now certain that the suspect is 53-year-old Freddie Jackson.”

Jackson was serving time in prison for robbery convictions in 2020 when WPD charged him in connection to the 1995 case.

