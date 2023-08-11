Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.(Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:

Style WashStyle NumberVendor Number
Dustbowl Wash30223417000541
Telford30223427000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near...
The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.(The Children's Place)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Tree falls in home in microburst
National Weather Service confirms microburst winds of 110 mph in Pender County
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening...
Sheriff’s office investigating after person injured in Bladen Co. shooting
James Smith
Fork N Cork in Carolina Beach to close on Sunday one week after owner’s passing
More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.
Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region

Latest News

Pixie is a very sweet girl who loves people.
Pet of the Week: Pixie from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Teacher missing for almost 2 weeks; police seek leads
Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Police seek help locating missing teacher
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
Lt. Dustin Gentzler and Mikey (left), Muffin (middle), and Cpl. Ashley Brandner and Ax (right)
Carolina Beach Police Department shares update on kitten rescues