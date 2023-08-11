Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Police Department shares update on kitten rescues

Lt. Dustin Gentzler and Mikey (left), Muffin (middle), and Cpl. Ashley Brandner and Ax (right)
Lt. Dustin Gentzler and Mikey (left), Muffin (middle), and Cpl. Ashley Brandner and Ax (right)(Carolina Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - In celebration of International Cat Day, the Carolina Beach Police Department shared an update concerning three kitten rescues that involved its officers.

“A little over a year ago, Cpl. Ashley Brandner received a call for a kitten stuck in the undercarriage of a car. The kitten had apparently traveled from Wake County in that manner and had been stuck for several days. The owners were leaving the next day…whether or not he was still inside! After a little coaxing and a lot of effort, Cpl. Brandner was able to extract him,” the CBPD states on Facebook.

According to the announcement, Cpl. Brandner and her fiancé adopted the kitten and named it Ax.

Cpl. Brandner and Ax.
Cpl. Brandner and Ax.(Carolina Beach Police Department)

“Another rescue, which occurred in the Town Hall parking lot, required assistance from a few more people. When a kitten was found in a car engine, several town employees attempted to help him out. But the kitten raced from car engine to car engine and finally ended up (like Ax) in the undercarriage. With a group of helpers, a pickleball net and Det. James Tice, the kitten was finally out,” the CBPD states.

The kitten was named Muffin and joined the family of a town employee.

Muffin
Muffin(Carolina Beach Police Department)

“‘Mikey’ was discovered by a motorist on N Lake Park Blvd…dropping from a vehicle then ending up in the wheel well. Because the vehicle was stopped on a busy road, officers were called to assist. Lt. Dustin Gentzler, Ofc. Donovan Devaney and Sgt. Tom Brothers successfully and quickly managed traffic and coaxed Mikey out,” the announcement from police adds.

With the help of Feline Matchmakers, Mikey was able to find a home.

Mikey and Lt. Gentzler
Mikey and Lt. Gentzler(Carolina Beach Police Department)

