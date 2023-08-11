Battle of the Badges Blood Drive set for Aug. 30

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s fire and police departments are cooperating with the American Red Cross in the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 20, to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on S 16th St., and first responders encourage the community to donate blood due to summer often being when blood donations dip. The Red Cross says this year could be particularly challenging as many resume summer activity after more than a year of limited events and travel.

“We cannot thank our first responders enough for not only the lifesaving work that they do every day, but also their willingness to help us collect the blood that our hospitals and communities need,” said James D. Jarvis, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area. “We ask everyone to join us to honor these brave men and women by giving one hour of your time to save a life!”

All eligible donors will receive a special Battle of the Badges T-shirt while supplies, snacks and a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice, compliments of Warner Bros. Studios. Details for this can be found here.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code: ILM BADGES.

