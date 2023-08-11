Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
Matthew Ferster
Trial scheduled for man indicted in 2020 triple fatal boat collision

Latest News

Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen meeting.
Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approves adoption of ordinance to help protect local waters
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Crash on NC 87
Driver charged after deadly crash on NC 87 near Riegelwood
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies