Wrightsville Beach could address green dye being dumped into water

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach’s Board of Alderman is discussing taking action against dumping things like green dye into Banks Channel and other bodies of water on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The board will consider making it a public nuisance to intentionally introduce substances into the waters in response to concerns raised recently after Rhett Taber put dye onto the sand at his home on Schloss Street and it washed into the channel.

Taber told WECT News he is upset with coast guard dredging that he says has created erosion problems on his property.

If the board of aldermen passes the amendment to the town ordinance, it would take effect immediately.

