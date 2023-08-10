Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wrightsville Beach could address green dye being dumped into water

Wrightsville Beach could address green dye being dumped into water
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach’s Board of Alderman is discussing taking action against dumping things like green dye into Banks Channel and other bodies of water on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The board will consider making it a public nuisance to intentionally introduce substances into the waters in response to concerns raised recently after Rhett Taber put dye onto the sand at his home on Schloss Street and it washed into the channel.

Related: “It’s not what I want to do”: Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame

Taber told WECT News he is upset with coast guard dredging that he says has created erosion problems on his property.

If the board of aldermen passes the amendment to the town ordinance, it would take effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Cash 5 Lottery
Wilmington man wins $726,439 lottery jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
The item was discovered by Barbara Parker's 11-year-old nephew over the weekend.
Investigation underway after family discovers ‘bone’ near Southport waterfront
Rip current safety
Danger on the Coast: Changes happening at Fort Fisher after dozens of water rescues, deadly Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

A high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) or pedestrian hybrid beacon will be going in along...
High-intensity activated crosswalk to be installed at Market and 21st St. to promote pedestrian safety
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church
Novant Health holds hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed training at local church
Eden Village tiny homes
Officials say there is a process to filling all the homes at Eden Village
A 'do not disturb' sign and barrier tape marks the location of a sea turtle nest in North...
New barrier tape spreads awareness about sea turtle nests in North Topsail Beach