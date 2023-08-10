Senior Connect
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach nominated for Southern Living’s lists

Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southern Living magazine has nominated Wilmington as the South’s Best City on the Rise and Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach for Best Waterfront Town in the publication’s 2024 South’s Best.

Votes for the South’s Best list can be cast until Aug. 23, and you can cast a vote here.

Southern Living magazine has also created a survey with a chance to enter a cash giveaway with no purchase required. A completion of the survey is not necessary to enter, but you must provide an email address.

