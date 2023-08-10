Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police seeking assistance in identifying man accused of assaulting, robbing Wave Transit passenger

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says...
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says assaulted and robbed a passenger on a Wave Transit bus.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says assaulted and robbed a passenger on a Wave Transit bus.

According to the WPD, the incident took place at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

“Following the assault, the incident turned into a common law robbery when a cell phone was stolen. Additionally, the victim was left needing medical assistance,” the WPD release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3600. Additionally, tips can be sent anonymously through the Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased in Wilmington, according to the North...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Wilmington wins $2 million
As summer winds down, COVID-19 cases are rising… again.
New COVID-19 variant sends NC cases rising
Ulysses Jahiem Page
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to April shooting in Wilmington
Kawaun Marquee Canty
Wilmington PD: 38 grams of cocaine, 82 bindles of heroin and other drugs seized during search
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Fired Wilmington police officer indicted on multiple charges

Latest News

Loud Music Company is set to hit the stage Thursday, Aug. 10, at Wrightsville Beach Park for...
Loud Music Company set to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert tonight
Cape Fear Community College alumni nominated for Primetime Emmy
Operation Topcat would like to introduce Wisteria, who is looking for her forever home.
Clear the Shelters: Wisteria from Operation Topcat
Authorities still seeking information in 2022 Bladen Co. hit and run case