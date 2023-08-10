Wilmington police seeking assistance in identifying man accused of assaulting, robbing Wave Transit passenger

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says assaulted and robbed a passenger on a Wave Transit bus.

According to the WPD, the incident took place at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

“Following the assault, the incident turned into a common law robbery when a cell phone was stolen. Additionally, the victim was left needing medical assistance,” the WPD release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3600. Additionally, tips can be sent anonymously through the Tip411 app.

