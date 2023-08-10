Senior Connect
Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region

More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.
More than 1,000 customers lost power in New Hanover on Thursday.(Duke Energy)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 2,000 customers were without power after thunderstorms hit the area Thursday afternoon.

As of 1:40 p.m., the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 1,000 customers without power in New Hanover County. Most of the outages appeared to be in the northern part of the county.

Multiple traffic lights along College Road were reportedly out.

Four County Electric announced approximately 1,300 lost power in Pender.

