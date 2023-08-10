Thousands without power after storm hits Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 2,000 customers were without power after thunderstorms hit the area Thursday afternoon.

As of 1:40 p.m., the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 1,000 customers without power in New Hanover County. Most of the outages appeared to be in the northern part of the county.

Multiple traffic lights along College Road were reportedly out.

Four County Electric announced approximately 1,300 lost power in Pender.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.