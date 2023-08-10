Sunset on Summer music festival coming to Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island will host the first Sunset on Summer music festival on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Middleton Park Complex.

“September may mean the end of Summer, but it doesn’t mean the end of FUN! The Town of Oak Island is excited to host its first-ever Sunset On Summer Music Festival,” a post on the town’s Facebook page stated.

Three bands are scheduled to perform:

The Band of Oz (Beach Music) at Noon

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac tribute) at 3 PM

20 Ride (Zac Brown Band tribute) at 6:00 PM

The event also will include a kid’s area, a DJ, food trucks and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.