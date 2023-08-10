Senior Connect
State Highway Patrol: Suspect in deadly Pender Co. wreck remains in serious condition

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The suspect in a deadly crash last week in Pender County remains in the hospital in serious condition, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Cassandra Nicole Soga is accused of crashing into the EMS vehicle on Aug. 3 on U.S. 117 in St. Helena.

Jacksonville-resident Lynnette Smalley was being transported by the ambulance with her family driving nearby in the moments leading up to the crash and later died due to her injuries.

Soga has been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving left of center. The State Highway Patrol says more charges could be pending.

Two EMS crew members in the ambulance also were taken to the hospital due to their injuries. One remained hospitalized Thursday while the other was released last Friday.

